Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum admits it will be difficult to forget the death of Nana Pooley

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has admitted that it will be difficult for his team to forget the death of the club’s die-hard supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong.

The deceased, popularly known as Nana Pooley was stabbed to death during Asante Kotoko’s Week 19 encounter against Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to his players on Wednesday when Asante Kotoko resumed training for the first time after the tragic incident, coach Prosper Narteh Ogum urged his players to stay strong and do everything to honour the late fan.

“It’s unfortunate. Now we need to honour him, we need to dedicate whatever we do to honour him. I’m sure we are ready to honour him. It will be difficult to forget what happened. It will be difficult,” Coach Ogum said.

The Kotoko coach continued, “But then the only way to honour him is to make sure we train well to win games to make his soul happy. Let’s all come together and make sure that we work very hard to get the results. That’s the most important thing.”

Although Asante Kotoko resumed training on Wednesday, the club has indicated that it is not ready to play competitive football.

The club wants the right measures to be put in place to ensure the safety of all stakeholders of the game.