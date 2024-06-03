Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum advises home-based players on what to do to get Black Stars call-up

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum insists players plying their trade in the Ghana Premier League will have to work harder to merit an invite to the national team.

Only one player from the domestic league earned a call-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic. Goalkeeper Fredrick Asare is expected to rejoin the team on Monday before Tuesday's trip to Bamako.

Meanwhile, at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier there year, Fatawu Hamidu and Richmond Lamptey were the only players from the Ghana Premier League to travel with the Black Stars to the tournament. Both players could not make an appearance at the competition.

According to Dr Ogum, there are quality players in the league but they have to work extra hard to get into the Black Stars team.

“We have quality in the league, individual players are very good but it all depends on the coach who is making the call-ups. As coaches, we need to work harder and as players, they also need to work harder so that moving on more players will be called up to join the Black Stars," he said after Kotoko's game against Great Olympics.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on matchday 32.