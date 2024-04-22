Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum apologises to fans after team's return to winning ways

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum admitted to causing the fans pain and apologised after the club returned to winning ways over the weekend.

The team secured a 1-0 victory over Samartex at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 21.

Enock Morrison scored from the spot for the Porcupine Warriors, ending a streak of poor results which included six defeats in seven games before the match against Samartex.

After the game, Ogum expressed his gratitude to fans for their support and issued an apology for the recent disappointing results.

He said, "Sorry for causing you a lot of pain and letting you down along the line but you are the same people who can bring us up. On behalf of the technical team, playing body, and IMC I say thank you. None can be compared to you."

Following the win, Kotoko moved up one place from 11th to 10th on the Ghana Premier League table with 36 points.

Their next match will be against champions Medeama SC.