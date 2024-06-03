Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum attributes Olympics defeat to tension

Prosper Narteh Ogum has admitted that his players were under pressure when they faced the GReat Olympics on Sunday leading to a narrow defeat.

During the matchday 32 encounter at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, the Porcupines lost to Great Olympics despite their brilliant performance in their previous game.

Steven Mukwala who was the hero against Hearts of Oak scoring a brace, missed from the spot against the Great Olympics as the Oly Dade lads secured a 1-0 win.

With only two minutes remaining in the first half, Raymond Oko Grippman headed home to hand the away side the advantage.

The Dade boys managed to maintain their lead, clinching the game 1-0 without conceding any goals in the second half.

“In the first half, they left so many spaces behind them, their right side and on the left side, and we utilized it very well," Prosper Narteh Ogum said after the game

“I think they were in a haste, and that actually made us a little bit tense as the game unfolded, especially when they scored. It brought some pressure on us because we had to come from behind.”

The Porcupine Warriors now sit 10th on the table with two matches to go.