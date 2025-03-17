Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum attributes team's wastefulness against Samartex to tension

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has pinpointed tension as the main reason behind his team's inability to capitalise on scoring opportunities in their 1-1 draw against Samartex in the Ghana Premier League.

According to Ogum, the tense atmosphere of the game affected the technique execution of his players, leading to wasted chances.

"I am not happy about it because if you look at both chances, I think they should have scored, looking at their pedigree," Ogum said in a post-match interview.

Dauda Saaka and Isaac Mintah were the main culprits, squandering glorious opportunities to secure a win for the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko's marksman Kwame Opoku scored his sixth goal of the season to cancel out Dramani Awuah's 39th-minute strike for Samartex.

Despite the draw, Kotoko remain at the top of the table with 38 points. The Porcupine Warriors face Young Apostles in their next league match.