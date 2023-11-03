Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum blasts referee's performance against Nsoatreman in fiery post-match interview

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum held nothing back as he launched a scathing critique of the referee's performance in their recent clash against Nsoatreman in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite a determined effort from the Kotoko side, they found themselves on the losing end of a 1-0 scoreline, with Ogum visibly agitated and seeking answers for what transpired on the field.

The only goal of the match was scored by Stephen Diyou for Nsoatreman in the 41st minute in a controversial incident. Many Kotoko fans argued for an offside, but their appeals fell on deaf ears as the referee, at his discretion, allowed the goal to stand. Compounding Kotoko's troubles, defender Henry Ansu was shown a red card in the 43rd minute.

In a post-match interview that oozed frustration, Ogum was critical of Maxwell Hansen, the centre referee, and his team of officials stating, "The goal was scored, and the players were there, so they saw it better from where I was. What I saw was what the players also saw."

"If you watch and you saw it to be an offside, and he gave us a red card in addition, the rest is up to you people to judge. I am not the one to judge; you are telling me, so I am taking your words. If it was offside, and Ansu went and complained that it was offside and he ended up allowing the goal and giving him a red card, then the rest is up to you people who saw it to be offside, and it's for Ghanaians to judge it."

The Porcupines will be hoping to gather momentum and bounce back in their subsequent games as they prepare to face Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.