Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum defends player discipline amid red card controversy

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has pushed back against the public perception that his players lack discipline, particularly in light of Henry Ansu's red card in their recent match against Nsoatreman FC.

Kotoko's players have faced criticism related to discipline during the current Ghana Premier League campaign. This came to the forefront when the players contested a referee's decision to award Nsoatreman FC's sole goal of the match, which ultimately led to the sending-off of defender Henry Ansu.

Despite their challenges on the field, Maxwell Konadu, a former Kotoko coach, led Nsoatreman FC to victory against the Porcupine Warriors at the Nana Koramansah Park, allowing them to reclaim the top spot in the Ghana Premier League standings. Stephen Diyou's strike secured the home team's victory in the eighth week of the Ghana Premier League.

"In football, when an incident happens, players have the right to complain, and remember players also play within the laws of the game. The laws are for the players, referees, and everybody, including coaches, fans, and others." Ogum stated after the game

He emphasized the importance of understanding the rules of the game to enjoy it fully. Ogum expressed support for his team, stating, "There is no indiscipline in my team; they are very disciplined players."

Despite the setback, Kotoko is determined to make a comeback in the league. They will face Dreams FC in the upcoming matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League, hoping to improve their position in the standings.