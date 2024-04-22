Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum grateful to fans after ending winless run

Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum expressed his gratitude to fans after the team ended their winless run with a 1-0 victory over Samartex at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The win, secured by Enock Morrison's goal from the spot, came as a relief for Kotoko, who had endured a streak of poor results with six defeats in seven games before the match against the league leaders.

Addressing the fans after the game, Ogum acknowledged the pain caused by the recent disappointing results and issued a heartfelt apology. He stated, "Sorry for causing you a lot of pain and letting you down along the line but you are the same people who can bring us up. On behalf of the technical team, playing body, and IMC I say thank you. None can be compared to you."

The fans, who had previously expressed their displeasure with the team's performance and called for the coach's dismissal, witnessed a turnaround in fortunes.

The victory was particularly significant amidst disruptions to training sessions, prompting the club's Life Patron to convene an emergency meeting to restore calm.

Following the win, Kotoko climbed one place from 11th to 10th on the Ghana Premier League table, accumulating 36 points. Their next challenge awaits as they prepare to face defending champions Medeama SC in their upcoming match.