Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum highlights need for patience as new players adapt to ‘porcupine spirit’

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has emphasised the importance of giving his new players time to acclimate to the club's "porcupine spirit."

The team were actively involved in the transfer window, bringing in several new players, and it took until last Monday for them to secure their first victory of the season. Prior to their 1-0 win over Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, Kotoko had struggled to secure a victory in three matches.

Ogum acknowledged the adjustment period for the new recruits, saying, "As you can recall, most of these guys are coming into the team, and it is a rebuilding process. They don't have that Porcupine spirit. The spirit, in itself, requires strength to endure."

He expressed his belief that over time, the players would become more attuned to the club's spirit and tactical decisions, saying, "So I think with time, they will get used to that spirit again. In terms of our tactical decisions, they have reached the automatic stage where they can even close their eyes and know that this person is moving there."

Ogum stressed that the process is ongoing, and repeated training and encouragement are necessary to help the team adapt. He expressed confidence in their potential, stating, "I think it is all about the process. We need to keep repeating the process at training, and we need to encourage the team and let them know that they can do it."

Asante Kotoko are now focused on their upcoming game against Aduana FC in Kumasi on Friday.