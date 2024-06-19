Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum hints at signing experience players for next season

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has indicated that the club will focus on signing experienced players to strengthen the team for the upcoming season.

This comes after a disappointing sixth-place finish in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season.

During a crucial meeting on Tuesday, the club decided to offload up to 18 players, with the potential for more departures in the coming days.

This decision, though surprising to many, is part of a significant rebuild process aimed at revitalizing the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the new season.

Reflecting on the team's performance and future plans, Ogum emphasised the importance of securing experienced players who have proven themselves in the Premier League.

“We need to actually go out there as early as possible to make sure that the signings that we want or the players that we want to sign, we get them," Ogum stated. "This time, not players from lower divisions, but players who have seen it in the Premier League. So these are basically some of the things that we need to also do.”

With Kotoko finishing the season with 49 points, 12 points behind champions Samartex, the club is determined to make significant improvements. The departure of a large number of players underscores the need for new talent to enhance the squad's competitiveness.

As Kotoko embarks on this rebuild process, the focus will be on acquiring experienced professionals who can bring experience and stability to the team, ensuring a stronger performance in the next season.