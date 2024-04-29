Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum identifies goal-scoring as major problem

Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has acknowledged that one of the major challenges facing the team this season is their inability to score goals consistently.

In their recent match against Medeama SC on Matchday 28, Kotoko had to settle for a 1-1 draw despite taking an early lead through Steven Mukwala's goal in the 22nd minute. Medeama equalised with a penalty kick from Diawisie Taylor in the 57th minute.

Reflecting on the match and the team's ongoing goal-scoring struggles, Ogum admitted that converting chances into goals has been a persistent issue for Kotoko.

"We're creating plenty of opportunities, but converting them has been our Achilles' heel," Ogum remarked. "Interestingly, our training sessions have seen the net bulge quite frequently. However, the transition from training to the match arena brings about different dynamics in pace and pressure."

Acknowledging the importance of goal-scoring in football, Ogum emphasised the need for Kotoko to improve their ability to capitalise on the chances they create.

With Asante Kotoko currently sitting 11th on the league table with 37 points, Ogum and his team are focused on bouncing back in their next fixture against Legon Cities on Matchday 29 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, May 3rd.