Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum pleads with fans to support players with calmness despite mistakes

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has made a heartfelt appeal to the club's supporters, urging them to greet players with calmness and encouragement, especially during home games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ogum's plea comes on the heels of the team's recent victory over Legon Cities and ahead of crucial upcoming matches.

Since a visit to the club's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asante Kotoko has witnessed an upsurge in performance, clinching two wins in their last three games.

Despite this positive trajectory, Ogum emphasised the significance of fostering a supportive atmosphere for the players.

Ogum highlighted the adverse effects of fans' reactions to players' mistakes, noting that such negativity could exacerbate pressure on the team, hindering their performance on the field.

"I believe the supporters should be aware of how difficult it is to play at Baba Yara. The club legends attest to this, including Opoku Nti, Malik Jabir, and the others. The problem now is that, when players make mistakes in our home games, the fans' yelling and jeers put pressure on them, causing them to become tense, anxious, and even afraid. As a result, even when they have to move to receive a pass, they hide behind opposing players."

"I will advise them to maintain their composure when they visit the stadium for the next games. Just as they have been doing in our previous matches against Samartex and Medeama in Tarkwa even if they make mistakes.

Looking forward to the remaining matches of the season, Ogum assured fans of thrilling football and pledged the team's commitment to delivering impressive results.