Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum pleased with performance despite draw against Bechem

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his players following a 1-1 draw against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

While the Porcupine Warriors were unable to secure a victory to return to winning ways, Ogum highlighted their strong performance in the game.

Peter Acquah scored his debut goal for Asante Kotoko in the first half, but Bechem United's Augustine Okrah managed to equalise in the second half, resulting in a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ogum commented on the match, saying, "I think we played well in the first half, created a lot of chances which we should have ended the game in the first half but we didn’t take our chances. In the second half, they got a goal that changed the complexity of the game, but I’m okay."

He also discussed the impact of Bechem United's equalizer, calling it a "psychological goal" that gave them added energy. Ogum noted that his team needed to be mentally strong to create chances and regain the lead.

Kotoko are currently in 7th place on the league table with 10 points and will face league leaders Nsoatreman on Thursday away from home.