Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum satisfied with draw against Young Apostles

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has shared his view on his team’s draw against Young Apostles in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors locked horns with the Wenchi-based club on Wednesday to clear their outstanding Week 20 fixture of the 2024/25 Ghanaian top-flight league.

At the end of a combative clash between the two teams, neither side could secure victory and had to share the spoils after a goalless stalemate.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum stated that he is satisfied with the result.

He has rallied his players to focus on the next match in the Ghana Premier League against Basake Holy Stars.

“The most important thing is that we didn’t lose. We got a point and we have to refocus and move on,” Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said.

Meanwhile, the draw against Young Apostles has seen Asante Kotoko dropping to second in the Ghana Premier League standings.

Gold Stars are now top of the league log with 40 points, one more than Kotoko.