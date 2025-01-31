Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum stresses importance of focus, tactical discipline to win more away games

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum has set sight on winning more away games in the second round of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Having only won three away games in the first round, the gaffer has stressed that his players will need to stay focused and tactically disciplined to secure more wins on the road.

“It’s all about getting into the mindset of the players and getting them to believe that even though they are playing away nobody can enter the field. So no matter how they hoot at them they need to keep to the tactical approach. We need to keep our focus on our tactical approach,” coach Ogum told the media team of Asante Kotoko.

He was speaking ahead of his team’s Week 19 encounter against Nsoatreman FC this weekend.

In the interview, the coach noted that his team must explore the weakness of the opponent to secure all three points at the end of the contest.

“We must not give Nsoatreman FC the chance to use their strength. We must capitalise on their weakness. I have been telling them, we are capable of pulling a shocker there. We only have to be determined and keep focus,” coach Ogum said.