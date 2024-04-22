Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum stresses importance of results after breaking winless streak

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum has emphasised the significance of returning to winning form after his side secured a contentious 1-0 victory over league leaders, Samartex, on Sunday, ending their seven-game winless streak.

Midfielder Enock Morrison emerged as the hero for Kotoko, converting from the penalty spot in the second half to clinch the lone goal of the game.

Entering the match on the back of seven winless outings, Kotoko faced a formidable challenge against Samartex.

However, the meeting with club owner Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II earlier in the week served as a source of motivation, inspiring the team to produce an improved performance.

Despite Samartex's resilient defence, Kotoko remained persistent, eventually finding the breakthrough through Morrison's spot-kick.

"Once you win, you’re okay. It’s now about keeping the focus," he stated, highlighting the importance of results in managing a team like Asante Kotoko.

"The game is about results, especially when you’re coaching a team like Asante Kotoko. It doesn’t matter how well you play. Even if you don’t play well and win, it’s okay," he added.

Despite recent challenges, Kotoko's victory have placed them five points clear of the relegation zone.

Looking ahead, the team will face defending champions Medeama in their next Ghana Premier League fixture, away in Tarkwa.