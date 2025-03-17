Kotoko Coach Prosper Ogum unhappy with missed chances against Samartex

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has expressed his disappointment with his team's inability to capitalise on scoring opportunities in their 1-1 draw against Samartex in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko's marksman Kwame Opoku scored his sixth goal of the season to cancel out Dramani Awuah's 39th-minute strike for Samartex.

However, Ogum's side failed to take advantage of several clear-cut chances, particularly in the second half.

Dauda Saaka and Isaac Mintah were the main culprits, squandering glorious opportunities to secure a win for the Porcupine Warriors.

"I am not happy about it because if you look at both chances, I think they should have scored, looking at their pedigree," Ogum said in a post-match interview.

Ogum attributed the missed chances to tension in the game, which affected the players' technique execution.

Despite the draw, Kotoko remain at the top of the table with 38 points. The Porcupine Warriors face Young Apostles in their next league match.