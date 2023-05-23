GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 23 May 2023
Kotoko coach reveals brace hero Georges Mfuege was not fit to start against Kotoku Royals

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale has disclosed that striker Georges Mfuege was risked against  Kotoku Royals following the lack of options upfront due to injury.

The Cameroonian forward returned to the lineup after last featuring against Great Olympics last month and scored two goals which eventually earned a crucial victory for the Porcupine Warriors.

Abdul Gazale revealed after the game that he lost Steven Mukwala to the long injury list of the club and had to convince Mfuege in the latter part of their preparations.

"He was not even ready to start but I just told him we needed him on the pitch because of the experience that he had had to contribute to the team looking at the nature of our injury list.

"We had the last training session and Mukwala pulled out of the squad so we were not having any option than to start him and he actually did the work by giving us the lead in the first 45 minutes and that was exactly what we were looking out for from him and he did it. On a good day, he plays well," he told StarTimes Ghana after the victory

Kotoko currently sit in the fourth position with 47 points with three matches to end the season.

