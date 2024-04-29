Kotoko coach says impressive training sessions haven't reflected in competitive matches

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has conceded that despite impressive performances during training sessions, the team has struggled to replicate their proficiency in competitive matches.

Following their recent 1-1 draw against Medeama SC on Matchday 28, where they failed to capitalize on their chances despite taking an early lead, Ogum addressed the team's ongoing goal-scoring challenges.

"We're creating plenty of opportunities, but converting them has been our Achilles' heel," Ogum remarked, highlighting the team's difficulty in finding the back of the net during matches.

He noted that while the team's training sessions have been promising, the transition to the match arena presents different dynamics in terms of pace and pressure, leading to a discrepancy in performance.

"Interestingly, our training sessions have seen the net bulge quite frequently. However, the transition from training to the match arena brings about different dynamics in pace and pressure."

"There's still work to be done in this regard. It's crucial that we sharpen our ability to capitalise on the limited chances we get," Ogum emphasized, underlining the significance of goal-scoring in football and its impact on team confidence.

As Asante Kotoko currently sit 11th on the league table with 37 points, Ogum and his team are determined to bounce back in their upcoming fixture against Legon Cities on Matchday 29 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, May 3rd.