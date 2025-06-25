Kotoko communications chief outlines key steps to win 2025/26 league title

Asante Kotoko Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, believes the club is in a strong position to win next season’s league, insisting only marginal improvements are needed to secure silverware.

The Porcupine Warriors finished third in the just-ended 2024/25 campaign with 58 points, behind champions Bibiani Gold Stars. Despite missing out on the title, Duku is confident that the team is heading in the right direction.

Speaking to Akoma FM, he explained the club's recruitment approach and what is required to mount a serious challenge next term.

“We've taken our time to sign the best players from the country and will be combining them with some foreign ones,” Duku stated. “We will only sign young players with a positive outlook, a proven track record, and the ability to attract interest from abroad.”

He added that improving on last season’s output, even slightly, could make all the difference in the title race.

“We will field the best players, and if we are to improve a little on last season's performance, we will win the league title sooner than anticipated,” he said.

Kotoko are also preparing for a return to continental football via the CAF Confederation Cup. The club last played in the group stage of a CAF inter-club competition in the 2018/19 season.

“As for Africa, it's been a while since Kotoko qualified for the group stages, but the goal is to outperform our previous campaign,” Duku stressed.

The Kumasi-based club last won the Ghana Premier League in the 2021/22 season.