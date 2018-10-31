Kotoko complete massive revival by 11 players for CAF Confederation Cup

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have revealed that they have sealed the capture of 11 new players as they plan a big onslaught on the upcoming 2018/19 Confederation Cup.

With four new players already in their books, they completed the signing of the seven players to boost their squad for their participation in continental competition.

Notable amongst the new acquisitions is right-back and CAF Champions League winner, Yaw Frimpong, who has returned to the Porcupine Warriors after a year-long deal from DR Congo giants, TP Mazembe.

The Kumasi outfit goes into the CAF competition aiming to make an impact, and fortifying coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor’s side for the task ahead are former WAFA midfield kingpin, Umar Basiru, and fellow midfielder, Martin Antwi, who joins the club from Inter Allies on a three-year deal after trials abroad.

Karela FC duo, Abdul Ishmail Ganiyu, a centre-back, and Maxwell Baako, a midfielder, have also been wrapped up by Kotoko on a three-year, and two-year deals respectively, with Accra-based Charity Stars Academy’s left-back sensation, Evans Owusu, also signing a three-year contract on Wednesday.

Management and the newly-appointed C.K Akonnor’s zeal to improve Kotoko on all fronts have led them to sign goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe from Lusaka Dynamo FC in Zambia, to augment the goalkeeping department.

The signings follow that of left-back Abass Mohammed, midfielder, Kwame Bonsu, and Guinean striker, Naby Laye Keita, who signed the dotted lines earlier this week.