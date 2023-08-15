Kotoko complete signing of Berekum Chelsea striker Kalo Ouattara

Asante Kotoko have acquired the services of striker Kalo Ouattara from Berekum Chelsea.

The club had been closely monitoring Ouattara for a considerable period, with negotiations between the two clubs previously causing a delay in the striker's move. However, the player has expressed his delight at finally joining the team.

The announcement of the new signing was made by Asante Kotoko on Tuesday afternoon. The club confirmed that a three-year contract has been agreed upon, binding Ouattara to the former Ghanaian champions until at least 2026.

This young forward's addition is expected to significantly bolster Asante Kotoko's attacking prowess, an area they are keen on strengthening in the upcoming season under the guidance of coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

We’re pleased to confirm the signing of striker, Kalo Ouattara from Berekum Chelsea on a three-year deal. Welcome KALO 🤝😉#AKSC #Fabucensus #TimetoProsperAgain pic.twitter.com/tgewwmZf2q — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 15, 2023

Ouattara's arrival is also anticipated to enhance the overall performance of the team, particularly in comparison to the previous season when they faced challenges in their quest to retain their Ghana Premier League title.

During the last season, Asante Kotoko managed to secure only a fourth-place finish, trailing behind eventual champions Medeama SC, as well as Aduana Stars and Bechem United.

Kotoko, who are currently in pre-season in Beposo, will open their account in the upcoming season at home against newly promoted Heart of Lions.