Kotoko confirm Richard Boadu departure to Libyan side Al Ahly SC

Asante Kotoko have confirmed midfielder Richard Boadu is set to move to Libyan side Al Ahly SC on a permanent transfer, subject to medicals.

Boadu, who began his football career with Asante Kotoko's youth side, re-joined the club in September 2021 and played a key role in their Ghana Premier League triumph in the 2021/2022 season.

He was named club captain at the start of the 2022–2023 season for his resilience, commitment, and stellar performances.

Boadu's departure from the club marks the end of an impressive tenure, as he leaves with the record number of tackles and most duels won in the team. He contributed with two goals, five assists, and earned eight man-of-the-match awards in his last season with Asante Kotoko.

The club expressed gratitude for Boadu's significant contributions to their recent successes and praised his professionalism during his time with them. Asante Kotoko wished him the very best for his future endeavours.