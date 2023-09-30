Kotoko congratulate Medeama and Dreams FC for reaching group stage in African campaigns

Asante Kotoko have applauded Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC and Ghana FA Cup champions Dreams FC for sailing through to the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup group stages, respectively.

Both teams achieved the mark on Saturday after eliminating Horoya and Kallon FC respectively in the final round of the preliminary stage. Medeama SC suffered a 2-1 defeat to Horoya but their initial 3-1 win in the first leg a fortnight ago was enough to overpower the Guinean giants.

Dreams FC also fought even harder as they managed a 1-1 draw in Sierra Leone against Kallon FC to ensure a 3-2 aggregate win following their 2-1 victory in Accra in the first leg.

After the remarkable feats of both teams, Asante Kotoko who last reached the group stage of the Confederation Cup took to their official Twitter handle to write, "You believed and never gave up like Warriors do👏

"From all of us at Asante Kotoko, we say a big congratulations for making it to the group stages of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup. Medeama SC and Dreams FC, You have our support."

While Medeama SC continue to compete for the third time in Africa following their previous Confederation Cup campaigns, Dreams FC are only making their first attempt in the continental showpiece.