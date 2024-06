Kotoko contract termination can't break me down - Enoch Morrison

Midfielder Enoch Morrison says he won't be discouraged by Asante Kotoko's decision to terminate his contract.

As reported on Wednesday morning, the Porcupine Warriors have opted to part ways with the attacking midfielder at the end of the 2023/24 football season.

Morrison becomes the 21st player to leave the club as part of a significant squad overhaul following a disappointing season.

Speaking to Kessben FM about the development, Enoch Morrison described the news as heartbreaking but resolved to move forward.

“It’s somehow heartbreaking to me because this team has always been a team I wanted to play for and win trophies with, but this news can’t break me down as a player. I am pained because I wanted to finish my contract in a very beautiful way so that I would leave peacefully," Morrison said.

He continued, "I don’t know how this thing has happened but going forward, I will accept this in good faith and move on with my career.”

Although Morrison has not yet decided where he will play next, sources indicate he is already a transfer target for several Ghana Premier League clubs.

Kotoko finished sixth in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season and are hoping to improve their performance in the upcoming season.