Kotoko counting on Ghana Police, Sports Ministry for justice in tragic Nsoatre case

Asante Kotoko is relying on the Ghana Police and Sports Ministry to ensure justice is served in the tragic case of their fan, Nana Pooley, who was stabbed to death during a match against Nsoatreman.

Nana Apinkra, Chairman of Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee, refuted claims that a reconciliation meeting has taken place between the two clubs.

Instead, he emphasised the need for justice, saying, "Our issue is in the hands of the government, nobody should put anything in their hands to take revenge. If the law catches you, it will be another thing, we should let the law work."

Apinkra also revealed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Sports Minister have assured the club that justice will be served.

"IGP has assured us, Sports minister has assured us a lot of people coming have assured us that justice will work," he said.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has given the green light for the league to resume, but Apinkra believes discussions between the two clubs should have taken place first to promote peace.

"They are saying we should play match but we haven't seen any reconciliation that they are doing between us and Nsoatreman," he added.

Asante Kotoko will return to league action after the final funeral rites of Nana Pooley, currently sitting second on the league table with 34 points from 19 games. They will face Legon Cities when the league resumes.