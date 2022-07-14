Kotoko defender Ibrahim Imoro declares himself best left-back in Ghana amid epic comparison with Dennis Korsah

Asante Kotoko defender Ibrahim Imoro believes he is the best left-back in the country following comparisons with Hearts of Oak Dennis Korsah.

The two players have generated massive debate in the media space with Heats and Kotoko producing content on who the best left-back is in Ghana.

Imoro raked in eight assists and scored two goals as Asante Kotoko wrestled the Ghana Premier League title from Hearts of Oak. Dennis Korsah, who joined Hearts in February, helped the Phobians win the FA Cup and President Cup.

"I have worked for it, so I see myself as the best," he told Citi Sports.

Both players are currently in the camp of the Black Galaxies preparing for the CHAN qualifier against Benin later this month.

The team is hoping to make a return to the tournament designed for domestically based players on the continent.

Asante Kotoko will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League while Hearts of Oak play in the CAF Confederation Cup.