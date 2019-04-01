Kotoko defender Ismail Ganiu delighted to make injury return in victory over Aduana Stars

Asante Kotoko defender Ismail Ganiu is delighted to make a return from injury after featuring in his side's win over Aduana Stars in the GFA Special competition opener.

The stalwart defender has been out for almost a month, after picking up the injury in the Porcupine Warriors 3-0 win over Nkana FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, Ganiu saw full time action as Abass Mohammed scored the only goal in the 2nd minute in Kotoko's 1-0 win over the Ogya boys.

"It’s always nice to be back to the pitch," he posted on Twitter.

Abass Mohammed, who played a bit part role in the Caf Confederation Cup, opened the scoring two minutes into the start of the match. The striker scored from the tightest of angles.

Aduana thought they had equalised in the 33rd minute when former Kotoko player Yahaya Mohammed put the ball at the back of the net but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Felix Annan came to the rescue of Kotoko twice before Farouk Adams wasted a glorious opportunity to fetch the equaliser for the Ogya lads before recess.

The second half wasn't different from how the first ended as Aduana piled on the pressure but Kotoko remained resolute at the back to see out the result.

Aduana finished the game with 10 men after Noah Martey was sent off 15 minutes to full time.