Kotoko defender Sheriff Mohammed disappointed by unmet unbeaten streak goal

Asante Kotoko's versatile defender, Sheriff Mohammed, has expressed his disappointment regarding the club's inability to achieve their target of a 15-match unbeaten streak in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors have encountered mixed results in their first seven league games, with two wins, four draws, and one loss.

Sheriff was part of the squad when Kotoko played to a draw against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Despite their inconsistent performance, Asante Kotoko currently occupy the 7th position on the league table with 10 points, three points adrift top spot.

"We are disappointed because at the beginning of the Ghana Premier League season, we made a promise of going 15 matches unbeaten, but this is how things are going, so we should be disappointed," Mohammed expressed.

The disappointment stems from falling short of their initial goal, and Kotoko's fans will hope the team can regain momentum in the coming matches to get back on track.

Kotoko are away to Nsoatreman FC in matchday eight of the Ghana Premier League on Thursday.