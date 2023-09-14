Kotoko deputy supporters chief Nana Kwame Dankwah defends Kotoko's decison to recruit young players

Asante Kotoko's deputy chairman of the National Circles Council (NCC), Nana Kwame Dankwah, defended the club's decision to prioritize the acquisition of young players from lower-level leagues.

With the signing of players like Dwamena Kyei from WAFA, Peter Amidu Acquah from PAC Academy, Bernard Somuah from Afigya Liberty, and Samuel Somuah from Tano Bofoakwa, the Porcupine Warriors, who are well known for poaching big talents, have recently been seen recruiting young players from the lower divisions in an effort to build a vibrant and formidable team.

While many supporters have criticized the approach, Nana Kwame Dankwa thinks it is a good business plan and will significantly help the team.

“It is the divisional players we use for business. In football the player’s resale value is what matters. Aged players can help you but when you want to transfer them how much can you make? And football is a big business today.

“So, you just don’t bring in any players but I am confident the boys who have come in have individual brilliance but to play as a team, they are getting it gradually.

“Despite bringing in big players in the past, Kotoko also introduced some young ones.”

Kotoko after a successful pre-season campaign are expected to begin their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with a match at the Baba Yara Stadium against Heart of Lions on Sunday