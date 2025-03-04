Kotoko dismiss Baba Yara Stadium rejection claims, set to host Legon Cities

Kotoko remain confident of hosting Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium for their upcoming Ghana Premier League (GPL) fixture, despite the venue having been deemed unfit by the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Club Licensing Board.

Ghanasoccernet revealed that Baba Yara Stadium is among five venues allegedly rejected ahead of the league’s resumption from March 7 to 10, 2025. However, Kotoko insist they have not received any official communication regarding the matter.

“We are not aware of this news. We are preparing to host Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, and that is where our focus is,” a Kotoko source told Akoma Sports.

The Ashanti Regional Sports Authority also expressed surprise at the reports, stating that a GFA visit last Tuesday did not raise any major concerns.

“The only issue raised was about the mixed zone, which falls under the national level, not the National Sports Authority (NSA) in Kumasi. But we have not been informed that the stadium has been rejectedâ€”this is news to me,” a source at the NSA in Kumasi said.

With Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities, and Accra Lions also affected, clubs must urgently address compliance issues under the GFA’s Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025.