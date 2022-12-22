Kotoko earn 170,000 Euros for Danlad Ibrahim's inclusion on Ghana World Cup squad

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko will earn 170,000 Euros from goalkeeper Danlab Ibrahim's World Cup participation.

The forward spent three weeks with the Black Stars in Qatar as a player of Asante Kotoko.

And as per FIFA's financial compensation to clubs for releasing their players for the tournament in Qatar, a player earns 9520 Euros a day.

Ibrahim was part of the team from their time in Abu Dhabi to Doha, which means Kotoko will receive 170,000 for allowing their player to join the national team.

Despite being part of the team, the former Ghana U20 AFCON winning shot-stopper failed to make an appearance at the World Cup as he watched all three games from the bench.

Ibrahim is currently with the Black Galaxies team preparing ahead of the African Nations Champions (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.