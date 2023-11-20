Kotoko express dissatisfaction with GFA Disciplinary Committee ruling in Nations FC match

Asante Kotoko have responded to the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) expressing their displeasure with the fines imposed on them.

In their matchday six clash with Nations FC, a section of Kotoko fans were reported to have engaged in violent misconduct in protest to a contentious penalty call ultimately ending up damaging seats at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

After investigations, the Disciplinary Committee slapped a fine of GHS 80,000.00 on the club, payable to Nations FC to repair the damaged objects. In addition, Kotoko acknowledges another GHS 3,000 fine on Equipment Officer Issah Amadu for allegedly attacking Assistant Referee I, Emmanuel Dolagbanu as well as GHS 3,000 on player Sherif Mohammed for allegedly attacking the same official.

However, Kotoko in their statement on Monday afternoon expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, emphasising that the committee failed to consider the club's defense and solely relied on the Match Officials' report.

"It must be placed on record that the GFA Disciplinary Committee failed to consider the defence of Asante Kotoko SC, when the charges were brought against the club, but rather based its decision on the Match Officials report, the statement said.

"We wish to place on record and for emphasis, that we do not agree with the decision as it does not represent the true and proper nature of events that occurred during the match. For instance, Issah Amadu was not even part of our officials in the match, designated to sit on the bench or have access to the field and dressing rooms when the game was in session. How then did the referee say he attacked him on the pitch? We understand that one Mr. John Ansah is the one alleged to have told the GFA to punish Mr. Amadu."

Despite their disagreement with the decision, Kotoko stated that they would not be making any further comments on the matter.