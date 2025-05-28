Kotoko eye Hearts of Oak striker Hamza Issah in player-plus-cash deal

Asante Kotoko are reportedly preparing a move to sign Hearts of Oak striker Hamza Issah, with a player-plus-cash offer under serious consideration.

The 26-year-old has been identified as a priority target as Kotoko seek to bolster their attacking options for next season.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a patchy campaign in front of goal and are eager to add more firepower.

Kotoko are said to be willing to include a fringe forward in addition to an undisclosed cash sum to tempt Hearts of Oak into releasing one of their key players.

Hamza Issah has scored four goals this season and continues to show promise. With the right support, he could become a vital part of Kotoko’s attacking setup.

Hearts of Oak are yet to issue a formal response to the reported interest, but sources within the club suggest there is strong reluctance to let Issah go, especially to their fierce rivals.

The Ghana Premier League transfer window officially opens on Monday, June 23, 2025.