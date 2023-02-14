"Kotoko failed to protect me"- Felix Annan reveals

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan believes the club gave up on him when he lost his position.

The former captain of the Porcupine Warriors lost his place in the starting eleven after leaving camp to marry his longtime girlfriend.

Annan's decision to leave while the season had just began reportedly angered then coach Maxwell Konadu.

However, the goalkeeper denies such claims, insisting those reports were false.

“That question is becoming boring but I will answer the question concerning whether the coach warned me not to have my wedding. I can tell you it’s a big 200% no. He never said anything like that,” Annan told Accra-based Angel FM.

The ex-WAFA goalkeeper has advised the club to not treat players the way they did with him.

“They [Kotoko] shouldn’t repeat it because in Europe club protects players. How many times has De Gea gone through difficulties but they would never give up on him?," he added.

“I was unfortunate but I will never wish anyone goes through something like this again. It was painful."