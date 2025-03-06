Kotoko fan Nana Pooley to be laid to rest today

Asante Kotoko fan Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as 'Nana Pooley,' who tragically lost his life after being stabbed during a Ghana Premier League match, will be laid to rest today, Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The funeral will take place at Heroes Park, Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, where family, friends, football administrators, and supporters will gather to bid farewell to the passionate supporter of the Porcupine Warriors.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has arrived in Kumasi and will lead a high-powered delegation, including Executive Council members, Regional Football Association Chairmen, and club officials, to pay their last respects and offer solidarity to Asante Kotoko during this difficult time.

President Simeon-Okraku previously visited the club and the bereaved family to extend his condolences. The funeral is expected to draw several football stakeholders and fans from across the country, as the Ghanaian football community mourns the loss of a dedicated supporter.