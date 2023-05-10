Kotoko fans have unrealistic expectations of young players -Coach Frimpong Manso

Former Asante Kotoko coach Frimpong Manso has highlighted the need for fans of the club to manage their expectations on the input of the current players at the club.

The Porcupines have not had the best of seasons in the ongoing campaign as they trail eight points behind Aduana Stars who lead the Ghana Premier table with eight points more.

The club are also out of all other competitions leaving the fans unsatisfied following their success last season as they were crowned the champions of the Ghana Premier League

According to Frimpong Manso, the quality of the Kotoko players does not match the expectations of the fans. He suggested that the club needs to manage its supporters' expectations and be patient with its young players as they develop and mature.

“The Kotoko club is very demanding, they want to win every game but most of their players are up and coming and it will take a lot of time for them to get to the expected level the fans demand.

“If the fans do not accept this and still demand a lot from them, then it must be looked at again,” Coach Frimpong Manso said in an interview with Oyerepa Sports.

“So for me, I think the quality of the players does not correspond with the expectations of the fans.”