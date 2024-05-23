Kotoko forwad Steven Desse Mukwala calls for fan support ahead of Super Clash

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Desse Mukwala has called on the club's fans to show maximum support ahead of the highly-anticipated Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors will host the Phobians at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 26, in match week 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko heads into the game following a 2-1 defeat to Berekum Chelsea in their last match, which ended their three-game unbeaten streak. Mukwala scored the opening goal in that game, bringing his season tally to 12 goals. However, Kotoko conceded two goals, resulting in a loss at the Golden City Park.

Addressing fans before what is typically described as the biggest game in Ghana football, Mukwala emphasized the importance of fan support during these challenging times.

“It has been a difficult season for us all, but I want to urge them [the fans], this is the right time for them to show us their support,” Mukwala told the club’s media team.

Asante Kotoko currently sits 10th on the league table, while Hearts of Oak is in 12th place. Both teams are looking to improve their standings as the season approaches its conclusion, with just four matches remaining.

The Porcupines are hoping to bounce back against their fiercest rivals and finish the season on a high note.

Fans are expected to turn out in large numbers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to cheer on their team in what promises to be an exciting and fiercely contested encounter.