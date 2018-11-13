Kotoko forward Naby Keita returns camp, apologizes to teammates

Guinean forward of Asante Kotoko Naby Laye Keita has joined his teammates in camp after he was initially expelled for arriving late.

Coach C.K Akunor punished the forward for reporting to Takoradi a day late following the start of their camping of the Western Region last week.

The lanky forward has since apologized to the club and his teammates.

"I want to use this opportunity to apologise to you all for what happened, " the French player said through Assistant Coach, Akakpo Patron, who acted as his interpreter.

"The matter has been resolved with the coach and I want to say sorry to everyone here for what happened, and also to say that it won't happen again".

The Porcupine Warriors have intensified preparations ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Kotoko will host either Eding FC and Lion Blessé FC in the preliminary stages of the CAF Confederations Cup on November 28th.