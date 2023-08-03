Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim vows to make impact in upcoming season

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim is determined to contribute to the club's success in the forthcoming season, following limited appearances in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League due to national team commitments.

Despite making just 10 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors last season, the 20-year-old shot-stopper showcased his prowess on the international stage.

He earned call-ups to the senior national team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featured in the CHAN team in Algeria, and was also part of the U23 AFCON squad in Morocco.

Reflecting on the past season and looking ahead, Danlad expressed his eagerness to focus on club level and play a more significant role for Kotoko.

He stated, "Last season, I didn’t play enough matches for Kotoko because of my involvement in the national teams. Going into the new season, I think I can concentrate a lot at club level because there wouldn’t be many national assignments. I will try my possible best to work hard as previously in order to help the club achieve good things in the upcoming season."

The goalkeeper's commitment to making a difference for Kotoko in the upcoming campaign is evident. With fewer national team duties on the horizon, Danlad is eager to dedicate himself to the club's success.

Asante Kotoko is set to kick off the new season with a home fixture against Heart of Lions.