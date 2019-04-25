GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 25 April 2019
Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan delighted with winning end to first round of the Special Competition

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has expressed delight in the manner his side finished the first round of the GFA Special Competition. 

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium to finish top of Zone A.

After Wednesday's victory, Annan shared his excitement on Twitter posting," Not a bad way to end the first round of NC Special Competition."

Emmanuel Gyemfi put the Kumasi based club in the lead on 51 minute after heading in a brilliant corner kick from the right.

The ever-impressive Abdul Fatawu Safiu then finished off the Blues with an expertly converted "Panenka" penalty with 20 minutes left.

Last season's CAF Confederations Cup campaigners have lost only a game in the competition, and it came against Medeama SC.

The GFA Special Competition is set to go on a week break before returning for the second round.

The winners of the competition will represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League next season.

 

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin 

