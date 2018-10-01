Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan "extremely happy" over Black Stars return

Asante Kotoko shot-stopper Felix Annan says he is "extremely happy" to earn a call up to the national team for the Black Stars double header qualifier against Sierra Leone this month.

Annan was named in coach Kwesi Appiah squad for the AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone after a year out of the team.

The inform Kotoko goalkeeper is the only local player in the team and he says it's a great honour for him to serve his country.

”I feel extremely happy to be back in the Black Stars team after getting my first call up last year,” he told SportsworldGhana.com.

”It’s a great honour to be invited for an AFCON qualifier and I promise to do my possible best and also show the whole world what Felix Annan can do when I am handed a starting role,”he added.

”It has always been my dream to get a call-up so that now that it has come I gladly welcome it and will surely prove my worth.”

Ghana will host Sierra Leone on Thursday, 11th October at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before travelling to Freetown for the second leg four days later.

The Black Stars sit top of Group F despite last month's defeat to Kenya in Nairobi.