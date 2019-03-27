Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan feels "great" after making Ghana debut

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has revealed his excitement on finally making his debut for the Black Stars.

Annan climbed off the bench in the second half to help Ghana beat Mauritania 3-1 in an international friendly in Accra on Tuesday.

The goalkeeper, who is poised on gate-crushing coach Kwesi Appiah's team for the Africa Cup of Nations in June expressed joy in making an appearance for the senior national team.

He posted on Twitter," Let’s every minutes count in your life!Feels absolutely great to make my competitive debut for the Black Stars yesterday! Thanks For The Amazing Support."

Felix Anna has been in sensational for for Asante Kotoko this season, starring in the club's CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Annan helped the Porcupine Warriors reach the group stages of the competition for the first time since 2008.

The 24-year old returns to Kumasi on Wednesday to join his teammates at Kotoko ahead of the start of the Normalisation Committee special competition.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin