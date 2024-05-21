Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare assures fans of thorough preparations ahead of Super Clash against Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare has assured fans that the team will thoroughly prepare and correct their mistakes before facing Hearts of Oak in the highly-anticipated Super Clash of the Ghana Premier League.

The two clubs are set to lock horns next weekend in a showdown that has captured the attention of football enthusiasts nationwide.

Despite their rich history, both teams have struggled with form recently, with the Porcupine Warriors suffering a defeat to Berekum Chelsea in their latest outing.

Speaking to Asante Kotoko's media team ahead of the crucial fixture, Frederick Asare promised fans an improved performance and emphasized the team's commitment to rectifying past errors.

"Going into this match I can assure fans that it’s going to be a fantastic game. It’s going to be a good game and we will make them happy," Asare stated. "We will ensure we correct some of the mistakes we have been making before this game. We will do what we need to do to get victory for the fans. We know it’s about bragging rights and we are prepared to win this game."

The Asante Kotoko goalie expressed his personal readiness and confidence in the team's preparation for the clash against their arch-rivals. "Personally, I’m prepared and I’m assuring the fans that it’s going to be a wonderful game."

The Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will take place on Sunday, May 26, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Fans are eagerly awaiting this encounter, hoping for a thrilling and competitive match as both teams aim to secure bragging rights and a vital victory in the league.