Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare believes he fits Otto Addo's style

Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare is delighted to be part of Otto Addo's Black Stars squad, highlighting the similarities between his playing style and the coach's philosophy.

This follows Asare's inclusion in the latest Ghana squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic. Asare, the former Accra Lions goalkeeper, is the only local-based player in the 26-man squad, underscoring his quality and the technical team's faith in him.

Speaking to Kotoko media, Asare expressed his gratitude for the selection and shared his positive experience working with Addo.

“Working with him is a great thing for me. I've learned a lot. He is a ball-playing coach who always likes to play from the back with the goalkeeper, so having him as your coach gives you that confidence. Even upon several mistakes, he still tries to encourage you to always do your best,” Asare said.

“For me, I think that he is one of the best coaches Ghana can ever have, so I believe that we should trust in him and support him,” he added.

Addo’s first task in his new role is to steer Ghana back on course in the World Cup qualifiers. The Black Stars are currently fourth in Group I after a mixed start, having beaten Madagascar but lost to Comoros in their opening matches. Positive results against Mali on June 6 and the Central African Republic on June 10 are crucial for Ghana's qualification hopes.

The team will train behind closed doors at the University of Ghana Stadium before departing for Mali. Asare and his teammates are focused on the upcoming challenges, aiming to secure vital points and boost their chances of making it to the 2026 World Cup.

Asare’s optimism and alignment with Addo’s coaching style could play a crucial role in Ghana's quest for World Cup qualification. The goalkeeper's confidence in his abilities and belief in Addo's methods reflect a united and determined squad ready to face their upcoming challenges.