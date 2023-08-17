Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare hails 'experienced' coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare has commended the team's coach Prosper Narteh Ogum who joined a few weeks ago in a bid to steer the club to success.

The former West Africa Football Academy boss was reappointed as the club's coach following the establishment of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) which has been tasked to revive the club's fortune ahead of the new season.

Asare has expressed his delight with the appointment acknowledging the coach's experience as a great factor to help surge the club forward.

“Prosper is one of the most experienced coaches in Ghana, working with him in the national team and also seeing him here is very great,” he told the club’s official YouTube channel.

“His training drills and everything is perfect. The Technical Team are doing extremely good [job],” Asare added.

Having led the team to Ghana Premier League victory two season's ago, Ogum has taken charge once more and is preparing the team as the new season approaches.

The Ghanaian giants have already commenced their pre-season training at Beposo and are getting ready for their opening match against Accra Lions on September 15.