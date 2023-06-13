Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare feeling great after successful debut season

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Fredrick Asare has expressed his joy after playing in his first season with the Porcupine Warriors.

Having joined from Accra Lions Asare instantly emerged as a key player for Kotoko as he successfully took the place of Ibrahim Danalad who was on international duty a number of times.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper made 21 appearances and kept seven clean sheets for the former Ghana Premier League champions helping them o settle for a fourth-place finish despite their inconsistencies.

Despite facing numerous problems throughout the season, Fredrick Asare remains positive, vowing to return even stronger in the 2023/24 season.

He acknowledged the team's troubles during the just ended season but expressed hope in their collective potential to recover and reclaim their winning form.

He expressed joy after the season tweeting, "A great feeling in my first season for the Greatest club in Ghana. Through all the ups and downs, we shall surely bounce back!!"

https://twitter.com/Fred_Asare33/status/1668206319629729792

Asante Kotoko saw the hopes of retaining the Ghana Premier League dashed before the final day as they saw Medeama claim the title while they settled for a fourth-place spot with a scoreless draw against Dreams FC.

During the season, Kotoko's run of poor results saw them part ways with Buirkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo as they finished with 52 points after 34 games.