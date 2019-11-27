Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad closing in on Berekum Chelsea loan switch

Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad is closing in on his loan switch to Berekum Chelsea.

Danlad, 16, is expected to join the Blues ahead of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The youngster is leaving for Kumasi for regular playing time after falling down the perking order.

Both clubs have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Ghana Under-17 shot-stopper.

The young goalie will replace Gideon Ahenkorah who has left the club months ago.

Despite failing to hold down a place at club level, he is a Ghana international at the youth level with both the U-17 and U-20.

He was a member of the Ghana's Black Meteors team that featured at the 2019 CAF U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.