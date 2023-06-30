'Kotoko, Hearts and Medeama are all after me' - Sampson Eduku confirms

Ghana Premier League striker Sampson Eduku has confirmed that a number of clubs including Asante Kotoko and Hearts as well as Medeama SC are planning to sign him after an impressive spell with Tamale City.

The former Karela United forward enjoyed a remarkable season with the Tamale-based side scoring 14 goals in 27 matches. However, they were not enough to salvage their season as they got relegated following a final-day defeat to eventual Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC.

Following his performances, the 27-year-old has emerged as a top target for the two giants as well as Medeama SC who are preparing for a fully packed season ahead which includes a CAF Champions League campaign.

“A lot of teams are after me. There were calls during the season seeking for my services but we didn’t give a listening ear because the season was not over. At the moment, Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Nations FC, Medeama, Dreams FC and others have contacted me for my services. We are considering offers from the clubs” he told Community FM as quoted by Footballghana.com.

Sampson Eduku has formerly played for Elmina Sharks, Sekondi Hasaacas, Samartex, Karela United, and Club Industrielle de Kamasar in Guinea.

Eduku's contract with the Tamale Citizens terminated at the end of the season, and he is free to pursue other opportunities.