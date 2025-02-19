Kotoko hold first training session since tragic loss of fan

Asante Kotoko returned to first-team training on Wednesday at the Adako Jachie Training Center, marking their first session since the tragic passing of fan Nana Pooley.

Pooley was fatally stabbed during Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League clash against Nsoatreman on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The incident followed an on-field altercation between players that escalated into violence in the stands, resulting in his tragic death.

In response, Kotoko suspended all football activities, including boycotting league matches, as they demanded justice for Pooley and called for enhanced security measures at football venues.

Despite their continued push for justice, the club decided to resume training following medical advice that emphasised the need to maintain the players’ physical and mental well-being.

During Wednesday’s session, players, including goalkeeper Mohammed Camara, Justice Blay, and Baba Yahaya, participated in physical drills before moving on to ball work. Club officials were also present to oversee the return to training.

Kotoko remain firm in their stance on seeking justice for Pooley while preparing for a return to competitive action.